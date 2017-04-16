Breaking: Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, RenÃ©e Fleming to Star in CAROUSEL on Broadway

The New York Times reports that producers Scott Rudin and Roy Furman will revive CAROUSEL on Broadway next spring with Jesse Mueller as Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, and Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler.

Mueller is known for her Tony Award-winning turn in BEAUTIFUL and for creating the role of Jenna in WAITRESS. Joshua Henry most recently appeared as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON. Renée Fleming is a world-renowned soprano.

The revival is scheduled to open per the Times' report on March 23rd at an unspecified theatre. Three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien is slated to direct. This season he directed the Broadway transfer of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. The production will be choreographed by Justin Peck.

CAROUSEL has music by Richard Rodgers and book/lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It is said that is was the pairs favorite collaboration.

The score features timeless songs such as If I Loved You, June is Busting Out All Over, Soliloquy, You'll Never Walk Alone, and more.In a Maine coastal village toward the end of the 19th century, the swaggering, carefree carnival barker, Billy Bigelow, captivates and marries the naive millworker, Julie Jordan. Billy loses his job just as he learns that Julie is pregnant and, desperately intent upon providing a decent life for his family, he is coerced into being an accomplice to a robbery.

Caught in the act and facing the certainty of prison, he takes his own life and is sent 'up there.' Billy is allowed to return to earth for one day fifteen years later, and he encounters the daughter he never knew. She is a lonely, friendless teenager, her father's reputation as a thief and bully having haunted her throughout her young life. How Billy instills in both the child and her mother a sense of hope and dignity is a dramatic testimony to the power of love.

