VIDEO: Hear the New People Sing! Meet the the Cast of LES MISERABLES on Tour

Aug. 11, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, has been announced.

Direct from its celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement, the North American Tour begins performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI on September 21, 2017. For tickets and additional tour dates as well as a sneak peek, visit www.LesMiz.com.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive 'Jean Valjean.' He is joined by Josh Davis as 'Javert,' J Anthony Crane as 'Thénardier,' Allison Guinn as 'Madame Thénardier,' Melissa Mitchell as 'Fantine,' Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Phoenix Best as 'Éponine,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius' and JillIan Butler as 'Cosette.' Zoe Glick and Sophie Knapp alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Jordan Cole and Julian Emile Lerner alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

Get to know the new cast below!

Nick Cartell (Valjean):

Josh Davis (Javert):

Allison Guinn (Madame Thénardier):

Melissa Mitchell (Fantine):

Matt Shingledecker (Enjolras):

Phoenix Best (Eponine):

Joshua Grosso (Marius):

JillIan Butler (Cosette):


