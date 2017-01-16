VIDEO: HAMILTON Tour Takes Rehearsal Break to Wish Lin-Manuel Miranda Happy Birthday!

Rehearsals for the national tour of Hamilton just kicked off and already the cast has taken a moment to celebrate. Watch below as the company joins Alex Lacamoire to wish Lin-Manuel Miranda a very Happy Birthday!

Performances begin March 10, 2017 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. The National Tour of HAMILTON will play 21-weeks in San Francisco, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations byAlex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards ®including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for HAMILTON.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

