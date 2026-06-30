Photos: Frankie Grande Celebrates Release of New Book, Supergay!: A Memoir

Frankie Grande isn't just the most fabulous Broadway star on 44th Street. He's also an author! Just last week, the Titaníque star released his new book, Supergay!: A Memoir and celebrated to occasion at The Strand. Check out photos from inside the party and order his new memoir today.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear glitter. Frankie Grande always knew he was different. He just didn't know it was his superpower. Growing up glittery in a grayscale world, he found refuge in the fantasy realms of rainbow belts, telepathic mutants, and intergalactic girlbosses. (Looking at you, Rainbow Brite.) But behind the show tunes and sparkles was a lonely little boy fighting big, scary feelings―about identity, addiction, abandonment, and belonging.

In Supergay!, Frankie turns his hot mess history into comic-book canon, reframing every heartbreak and hard moment as part of a campy, chaotic, deeply human hero's journey. With outrageous honesty and unapologetic humor, he tells the story of how a fabulous queer nerd learned to stop hiding, start healing, and fully embrace the power of being too much.

This isn't just a memoir. It's a technicolor call to arms for anyone who's ever felt weird, othered, or alone. Because in a world that wants you to tone it down, the bravest thing you can do is turn the volume all the way up.

Grande is currently playing 'Victor Garber/Luigi' in Titanique on Broadway. He is a multihyphenate performer, producer, and host who has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages, produced award-winning theater and film, and starred in television favorites including “Big Brother” and “Henry Danger.” In June, Frankie released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom with Casablanca of Republic Records. Most recently, Frankie starred as Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas