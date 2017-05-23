VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on 'LATE NIGHT'

The cast of Broadway's Come From Away performed the show's opening number, "Welcome to the Rock" on last night's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. Check out the appearance below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. The show recently picked up seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Related Articles