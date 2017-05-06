VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Presents WAITRESS Hit 'Everything Changes' Featuring Intro From Sara Bareilles

Offering "Everything Changes" from the musical Waitress, with music and lyrics by recording artist Sara Bareilles ("Love Song"; "Brave"; "King of Anything"), Tony™ and Grammy™ award-nominated Michael McElroy and BIV release the tenth video in this series May 5th.

Introduced by the multi-Grammy™ award-nominated composer and lyricist herself, this succulently tender rendition is performed by BIV women Gisela Adisa, Laura Dean, Angela DeCicco, Daniel Lee Greaves, Celisse Henderson, Crystal Joy, Brenda O'Brien, Jennifer Thigpen, and Virginia Woodruff. The ensemble is completed with Chris Parker on guitar, Jonathan Dinklage on violin, and Anik Oulianine on cello.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony™-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide? HOPE? to ?INSPIRE? and TRANSFORM? youth in need through music and The Arts. In addition to numerous solo concerts, the Grammy™-nominated choir (for "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, STING, Jason Mraz, Mariah Carey, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter. Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony™ Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", "Late Night" with David Letterman, NBC's hit show "SMASH", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special". They have also played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall. Their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" was released in the fall of 2016, along with their new web series, "Broadway Our Way", on YouTube. The premier "Broadway Our Way" concert is May 22nd, 2017 at The Sheen Center. For information on this concert - and for ways to DONATE - go to www.BIVoices.org or www.sheencenter.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

