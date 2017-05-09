VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings, Speaks Out at GLAAD Media Awards

Rosie O'Donnell presented her long-time friend Billy Porter with the Vito Russo Award at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday, May 7. Hear what they had to say below!

Porter shared a story about how the music industry forced him to stay closeted, but O'Donnell was his 'angel' who changed all of that after he appeared on her former talk show. She told Porter: "you are enough." Porter also disclosed that O'Donnell gave him a VW Bug which he drove for 16 years.

Porter also brought the crowd to its feet by turning his acceptance speech into a roaring hymn. Billy, whose new album 'The Soul of Richard Rodgers' was released last month, lead the crowd in a gospel song he used to sing in Church (comes at 6:15 mark).

Porter also sent a message as he received a standing ovation from the crowd: "From slavery to emancipation to the 13th Amendment to Jim Crow to The Civil Rights Movement; from Stonewall to AIDS to Marriage Equality: we have to remember whose shoulders we stand on. The ones who fought and died for the freedoms we hold so dear. Let's use the historical strides we've made as a nation to empower us as warriors on this battlefield for equality!"

Related Articles