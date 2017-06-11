VIDEO: Andy Karl & GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Perform on TONY AWARDS

2017 AWARDS SEASON
Jun. 11, 2017  

Andy Karl and the cast of Groundhog Day performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below! The musical received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Danny Rubin, Best Original Score: Tim Minchin, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Andy Karl, Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell, Best Direction of a Musical: Matthew Warchus and Best Choreography: Peter Darling and Ellen Kane.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl...boy meets girl...boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical - including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin - with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

GROUNDHOG DAY officially opened at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on April 17, 2017. Watch highlights from the musical below

