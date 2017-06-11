VIDEO: Andy Karl & GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Perform on TONY AWARDS

Andy Karl and the cast of Groundhog Day performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below! The musical received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Danny Rubin, Best Original Score: Tim Minchin, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Andy Karl, Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell, Best Direction of a Musical: Matthew Warchus and Best Choreography: Peter Darling and Ellen Kane.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl...boy meets girl...boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical - including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin - with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

GROUNDHOG DAY officially opened at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on April 17, 2017. Watch highlights from the musical below

