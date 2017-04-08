VIDEO: Ana Viillafane Teases Netherlands Production of ON YOUR FEET

Click Here for More Articles on ON YOUR FEET

A new production of Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! will open at the Beatrix Theater Utrecht October 18. Ana Villafañe posted a rehearsal video on Instagram teasing the exciting production. Check it out below!

The musical ON YOUR FEET! tells the heartwarming, true story about the love, origin and and ambition of two persons who believed in their talent, their dreams - and in each other. Together they became an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The jukebox musical contains all iconic Latin pop songs which made Gloria Estefan famous, like 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet' and 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You'

Tickets sale starts this Thursday (January 12) at 11am CET. Previews will start on October 18 and the official Opening Night will be on Sunday October 29. For more information and tickets, visit www.onyourfeet.nl

