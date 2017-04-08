ON YOUR FEET
Click Here for More Articles on ON YOUR FEET

VIDEO: Ana Viillafane Teases Netherlands Production of ON YOUR FEET

Apr. 8, 2017  

A new production of Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! will open at the Beatrix Theater Utrecht October 18. Ana Villafañe posted a rehearsal video on Instagram teasing the exciting production. Check it out below!

The musical ON YOUR FEET! tells the heartwarming, true story about the love, origin and and ambition of two persons who believed in their talent, their dreams - and in each other. Together they became an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The jukebox musical contains all iconic Latin pop songs which made Gloria Estefan famous, like 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet' and 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You'

Tickets sale starts this Thursday (January 12) at 11am CET. Previews will start on October 18 and the official Opening Night will be on Sunday October 29. For more information and tickets, visit www.onyourfeet.nl


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: The Prince Finds His Court- Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck, Janet Dacal, Brandon Uranowitz & More Will Star in PRINCE OF BROADWAY
  • BWW Exclusive Video: Stephanie J. Block Steals the Show with 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY at Miscast 2017
  • Breaking News: Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Rulings on SUNSET BOULEVARD, SIGNIFICANT OTHER & More!
  • Photo Flash: Broadway Beauties- First Look at Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT on Broadway!
  • Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy, and Jonathan Groff Lead Benefit Reading of AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER
  • VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz Isn't Going at Miscast 2017!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com