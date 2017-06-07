VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 4: Christopher Ashley Brings MEMPHIS to Midtown

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Day 4 brings us back to the dawn of rock n' roll with Best Director of a Musical nominee, Christopher Ashley and his Tony Award-winning production of Memphis.

Set in the underground dance clubs of 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, this hot new musical bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love. Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break.

Flashback with us on Day 4, to re-visit the musical that took home four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. and nabbed a Best Director nomination for the man at its helm, the infectious, Memphis.

