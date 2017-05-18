2017 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 24: The Many Faces of Jefferson Mays

May. 18, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

On Day 24, we turn to one of our Best Leading Actor in a Play nominees, Jefferson Mays, who is delivering a second (Tony nominated) turn on Broadway this season in the gripping drama, Oslo.

Mays is no stranger to the Tony stage, having won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his portrayal of a man with multiple personalities in the drama, I Am My Own Wife,

In 2013, the formidable actor received another chance to flex his rather malleable persOna Playing eight distinct roles in the original musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, a performance which earned him a nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

On the 2013 Tony's, with the help of some very coordinated dressers, Jefferson was able to introduce just a few of the dastardly D'Ysquith's to the world. If just one Jefferson Mays isn't enough for you, check out his shape-shifting introduction to the 2013 performance from the Tony Award -winning Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

