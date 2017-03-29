Uzo Aduba, Christopher Jackson and Auli'i Cravalho to Headline Opening Act's A NIGHT OF YES! Benefit

Opening Act, which for more than a decade has provided free after-school theater programming to New York City's most under-served public high schools, announced today that Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will headline a night of performance and song for Opening Act's 11th Annual Benefit Play Reading at New World Stages on April 25th, 2017.

Tony Award-winning Kenny Leon (HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, A Raisin in the Sun) also returns to direct scenes from works by renowned playwrights Katori Hall (The Mountaintop) and Ike Holter (Hit The Wall).

Leon, who has long supported and advocated for arts in education, said "I'm honored to direct Opening Act's Play Reading for the third year in a row, especially at a time when our kids, schools, and the arts deserve all of our attention. It's a powerful night and a great opportunity to work with some incredible actors, all of us coming together to celebrate the power of yes with the young people of Opening Act."

"At this time, when so many of the issues Opening Act's work addresses - social justice, education, the arts, equity - are gaining urgency, this year's Play Reading is especially critical," said Suzy Myers Jackson, Executive Director of Opening Act. "We're always blown away by the caliber of talent that participates in this event and this year is no exception."

In addition to celebrity and student performances, this event will include a pre-show reception as well as a Chef's Tasting Menu for limited VIP tables.

The 11th Annual Play Reading to benefit Opening Act will take place the evening of Tuesday, April 25, 2017. New World Stages is located at 340 W. 50th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are on sale at openingact.org/tickets.

Opening Act's past Play Reading actors and Artistic Advisory Board Members include Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away with Murder), Kristen Bell (Frozen), Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change), Joshua Jackson (The Affair), Cynthia Nixon (Sex in the City), John Slattery (Mad Men), Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Beau Bridges (The Fabulous Baker Boys), and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson).

Opening Act is an innovative nonprofit that brings free, long-term theater programs to 40 of New York City's most under-served public high schools. Through theater, Opening Act students gain confidence, pride, and the knowledge that they can succeed at anything in life. Opening Act's vision is to see that every New York City public school student has access to an artistic space where they can develop commitment, community, and leadership through their artistic achievement. Please visit www.openingact.org to learn more.

Related Articles