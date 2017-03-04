Upcoming FLASH/SUPERGIRL Crossover Revealed to be a Musical Themed Adventure

The CW has announced the plot for its upcoming THE FLASH/SUPERGIRL crossover episodes, and GoC is reporting that it is going to be quite the musical extravaganza. The synopsis released by The CW reads:

"Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose SUPERGIRL (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises THE FLASH and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can't cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti & Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing."

The musical coma world will be set in the 1940's and will feature both original and cover songs. Arrowverse cast members also appearing in the episode include Victor Garber, John Barrowman, Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin, and Carlos Valdes.

The crossover will begin with a SUPERGIRL episode on March 20 at 8PM, and continue on THE FLASH March 21 at 8PM.

