Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 4
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, June 4, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
6/5/2017 OPEN in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY VOCALISTS at Walt Disney World Company
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MEDIA THEATRE 2017 SEASON **Revised** at The Media Theatre
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GOLDEN PHOENIX at Creative Place International
6/5/2017 - 6/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ACTORS' PLAYHOUSE 2017-18 SEASON at Actors' Playhouse
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HERE ARE OUR MONSTERS at InterAct Theatre Company
6/5/2017 - 6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Wheelock Family Theatre
6/5/2017 - 6/6/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in COLORADO SPRINGS FINE ARTS CENTER 2017-18 SEASON at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
6/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2017-18 SEASON at Old Globe
6/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2017-18 SEASON at Old Globe
6/5/2017 Submission in THE ROYALE at Aurora Theatre Company
6/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in KING KONG at Broadway Theatre TBA
6/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in KING KONG at Broadway Theatre TBA
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATREWORKS USA 2017-18 SEASON at TheatreWorks USA
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CATS at Neil Simon Theatre
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FORA, A NEW MUSICAL at Staged Reading
6/5/2017 Submission in THE MAH NISHTANAH PLAYS at Jewish Play Project
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2017-18 SEASON at Baltimore Center Stage
6/5/2017 Submission in WATCH ON THE RHINE at The Guthrie Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre
6/5/2017 Submission in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Two River Theatre Company
6/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SOMETHING ROTTEN at National Tour
6/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SOMETHING ROTTEN at National Tour
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MARIE AND ROSETTA at Detroit Public Theatre
6/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ALLEY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Alley Theatre
6/5/2017 - 6/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in R.L. STINE'S GOOSEBUMPS: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM at Dallas Children's Theatre
6/5/2017 Submission in GUYS & DOLLS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
6/6/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY DANCERS at Walt Disney World Company
6/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FOSTER MOM at Premiere Stages
6/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in OLD GLOBE 2017-18 SEASON at Old Globe
6/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in NEWSIES **Revised** at Marriott Lincolnshire
6/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in KING KONG **Revised** at Broadway Theatre TBA
