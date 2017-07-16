Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 16
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 16, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
7/17/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in KING LEAR **Revised** at Rubicon Theatre Company
7/17/2017 OPEN Male Actors in JEDI TRAINING TRIALS OF THE TEMPLE at Walt Disney World Company
7/17/2017 - 7/19/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PLAYWRIGHTS' CENTER 2017-18 SEASON at Playwrights' Center
7/17/2017 Submission---Role of Regina Giddens in THE LITTLE FOXES at Palm Beach Dramaworks
7/17/2017 - 7/18/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LOVE LETTERS at City of Lone Tree for the Lone Tree Arts Center
7/17/2017 - 7/18/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Cygnet Theatre Company
7/17/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in JERRY'S GIRLS at York Theatre Company
7/17/2017 OPEN in THEATRE LAB 2017-18 SEASON at Theatre Lab
7/17/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A NOISE WITHIN 2017 FALL SEASON at A Noise Within
7/17/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SEATTLE REPERTORY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Seattle Repertory Theatre
7/17/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MISS BENNET at Main Street Theater
7/17/2017 Submission in THE LOVER AND THE COLLECTION at Shakeare Theatre of New Jersey
7/18/2017 OPEN Female Actors in JEDI TRAINING TRIALS OF THE TEMPLE at Walt Disney World Company
7/18/2017 Submission in THE DUO at Yates Musical Theatre
7/18/2017 Submission in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Arizona Theatre Company
7/19/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Cygnet Theatre Company
7/19/2017 - 7/24/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Developmental Lab
7/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers - African Villagers in BOOK OF MORMON at Neil Simon Theatre
7/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers - African Villagers in BOOK OF MORMON at Neil Simon Theatre
7/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers - Mormons in BOOK OF MORMON at Neil Simon Theatre
7/19/2017 Submission in GYPSY at North Carolina Theatre
7/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CONNECTICUT REPERTORY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON **Revised** at University of Connecticut
7/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
7/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Developmental Lab
7/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Developmental Lab
7/20/2017 - 7/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRESQUARED 2017-18 SEASON at TheatreSquared
7/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FUN HOME at Portland Center Stage
7/21/2017 - 7/22/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON **Revised** at American Repertory Theater Company
7/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ELEANOR DUSE DIES IN PITTSBURGH at Showcase
7/21/2017 Submission in THE RIVER BRIDE at Arizona Theatre Company
