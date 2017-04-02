Tony Winning Actress Sheila Bond Passes Away, Age 90

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Sheila Bond passed away on March 25. She was 90 years old. Bond was best known for her Tony Winning performance in WISH YOU WERE HERE in 1953. She also appeared in DAMN YANKEES, MAKE MINE MANHATTAN, and STREET SCENE.

In addition to her work on stage, Bond was known for her role starring opposite Judy Holliday in THE MARRYING KIND in 1952.

Bond's death was reported by her niece Sheri Smith, who noted that it came only days after the actress's 90th birthday.

WISH YOU WERE HERE, the musical that won Bond her Tony, was most memorable for having a swimming pool sunken into the stage of the Imperial Theatre. The cast also included Florence Henderson and Jack Cassidy and ran for close to 600 performances.

Sheila Bond is survived by children Brad and Lori and five grandchildren.

Read the full article about Bond's passing here.

Photo: Jack Cassidy, Sheila Bond, John Perkins in WISH YOU WERE HERE

Image courtesy of Billy Rose Theatre Division, The New York Public Library

Related Articles