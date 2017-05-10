Tony Awards Close-Up: COME FROM AWAY's Jenn Colella Is Flying High as a First-Time Nominee!

Jenn Colella agrees that Come From Away is both a fun and important story to tell, which audiences remind her and the cast after "every breath we take." Audiences are also loving her performance as Beverley, which as earned her a Tony nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical. Check out the video below, as she talks about when she realized she would become a performer, and what it's like to live in the world of Come From Away!

Colella's Broadway credits include: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV: "Feed The Beast;" "Elementary;" "All My Children;" "The Good Wife;" "Rescue Me." Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). M.F.A. Acting, UC Irvine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Related Articles