1984 Announces Broadway Lottery

Mobile ticketing app TodayTix announced today that it will offer a digital lottery for the highly-anticipated Broadway Premiere of George Orwell's 1984 starring Tony® Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony® Award winner Reed Birney. The entire front row of seats will be available via lottery for $19.84 each . The entry period will begin each day at midnight, and continue until winners are notified via email and push notification 2-4 hours before the selected performance begins. Winners will be offered the opportunity to purchase either one or two tickets, and lottery winners can pick up their purchased tickets from TodayTix concierge agents outside of the Hudson Theatre. For tickets and info, download the TodayTix mobile app or visit www.todaytix.com.

Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 will play a strictly limited engagement at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) beginning May 18, 2017, with an opening night set for June 22, 2017.

In a statement, TodayTix CEO and co-founder Merritt Baer said: "We're excited to be extending our partnership with 1984 on Broadway after the success of the presale we recently launched with the show-notably, TodayTix's first-ever presale. With the addition of a mobile lottery, we look forward to offering theatergoers the opportunity to sit up close and personal with this groundbreaking production."

TodayTix is the first and only free mobile app for iOS and Android that provides access to the best prices on theater tickets in New York, London, and cities across the US. The fast-growing startup is on a mission to redefine the way people see theater. Through effortless access to the best shows in every city, insightful guidance to the world of theater, and thoughtful service at each moment along the way, TodayTix aims to develop the next generation of theatergoers.

Operating in the world's most iconic theater markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and full price tickets available for the hottest shows in New York City, London's West End, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Boston, Washington DC and Chicago.

Since launching TodayTix in New York City in December 2013 by life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty, the company has quickly amassed partnerships with more than 500 theater institutions globally. These include but are not limited to: The Public Theater, MSG Entertainment, Roundabout Theatre Company, Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Metropolitan Opera, BAM, Nimax, Really Useful Theatres, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, Royal Court, Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera, SHN, American Conservatory Theater, Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, LA Opera, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Huntington Theatre Company, A.R.T., Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Opera Philadelphia, and Wilma Theater.

To learn more, please visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS and Android devices.

Produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin, 1984's cast also features Wayne Duvall, Carl Hendrick Louis, Nick Mills, Michael Potts, and Cara Seymour. The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), and Tim Reid (Video Design). Tickets and info are available at http://www.revisedtruth.com/.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984 was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed.

Having recently spiked again to the #1 spot on Amazon's bestseller list almost seven decades after its first printing, 1984 has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages around the globe.

This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London; as well as on the West End at The Playhouse Theatre London, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Eleanor Lloyd Productions.

