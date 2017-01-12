Tickets on Sale for Transport Group's Starry 'EVENING WITH MARY-MITCHELL CAMPBELL' Gala

Single performance-only tickets are now on sale for Transport Group's benefit, featuring performances from multiple-time Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk Award nominees Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Titus Burgess, Debra Monk, Sierra Bogges and her sister, Summer Bogges, and Raul Esparza. The evening also includes cocktail and dessert receptions and a silent auction.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell is an accomplished musical director, orchestrator, teacher, and philanthropist. Most recent credits include orchestrations for Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster and musical direction for Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway. Additional Musical Director and Orchestrator credits include: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Company (Drama Desk Award win for Orchestrations), Allegro (Drama Desk Award nomination for Orchestrations), The Addams Family, Carrie, Sweeney Todd, Road Show, Next to Normal.

For Transport Group, Mary-Mitchell was Musical Director for First Lady Suite and Orchestrator for Hello Again (for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination).

In addition to her musical career, Mary-Mitchell is the founder of ASTEP-Artists Striving to End Poverty (www.asteponline.org) and is passionate about arts education and poverty reduction. She has been featured on the television show "Giving," and was NY1's New Yorker of the Week for her philanthropic work. She has served on the faculties of NYU, Boston College and Juilliard. She holds degrees from Furman University and North Carolina School of the Arts.

Founded in 2001, Transport Group has produced 25 shows comprised of 13 new works and 12 revivals, including 12 plays and 13 musicals. In addition to mainstage productions, Transport Group also produces readings, developmental labs, concerts, and other special events. Currently headed by founder Jack Cummings III (Artistic Director) and Lori Fineman (Executive Director), Transport Group recently concluded the first off-Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. The 2015 season also included Three Days To See, an exploration of Helen Keller through her own writings. Recent seasons included the critically acclaimed revival of John Cariani's modern classic Almost, Maine, and the reimagined revival of the John Van Druten classic I Remember Mama. Transport Group has also recently produced a series of one-night-only star-studded concert events, featuring casts of over 60 actors and original orchestrations, featuring over 20 musicians. Concert titles include Baby (2012), Once Upon a Mattress (2013), The Music Man (2014), and Peter Pan (2016).

Transport Group's annual gala benefit takes place Monday, February 6, 2016 at the The Times Center, 242 West 41 Street. VIP reception begins at 6:00pm; performances and award presentation at 7:00pm; cocktail reception following the performance. Show-only tickets are now on sale, starting at $150. Tickets can be purchased at transportgroup.org. All tickets and donations are tax-deductible and will help Transport Group fund its '17-'18 season. Show-only tickets are now on sale, and VIP tickets are also available at transportgroup.org. For more information, visit transportgroup.org or phone 212-564-0333.

