Tickets on Sale for Disney's NEWSIES Encore in Cinemas This Weekend!

Now is the time to nab your tickets (on sale at select locations) to the encore presentation of "Disney's NEWSIES: The Broadway Musical!" on Saturday, March 4 at 12.55pm local time.

Presented by Fathom Events and Disney Theatrical Productions, the initial three-day cinema event broke ticketing records to become the highest-grossing Broadway event in Fathom Events history.

Tickets and participating theater locations for this encore showing are available at www.FathomEvents.com. Please check back often as additional locations, are being added daily.

Captured live on stage, the event features Jeremy Jordan, reprising the Tony nominated role he created as "Jack Kelly." Fathom Events partnered with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this spectacular stage show to the big screen, including special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Jordan is joined by original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les."

Since opening on Broadway in 2011, NEWSIES has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country, concluding its run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre last fall where it was captured live on stage for this cinema event.

Photo courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions

