TheaterKidsUnite for The Trevor Project with SPEECH & DEBATE Film

To celebrate the 71st Tony Awards, Sycamore Pictures (Begin Again, The Hollars, The Way Way Back) is uniting theater kids with a social media viewing party of the hit teen comedy SPEECH & DEBATE. From Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11, celebrities and fans will join in a live online conversation using the hashtag #TheaterKidsUnite.

A portion of all rentals and film purchases made between June 8 and June 11 will support the Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis INTERVENTION and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24.

The wickedly funny Speech & Debate follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio's bond in this outrageous comedy. Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight"), returns to the big screen as the beloved "Diwata;" a role she originated Off-Broadway. Liam James (The Way, Way Back) and Austin P. McKenzie (Spring Awakening) star as her unlikely friends, "Solomon" and "Howie."

The film stars Liam James, Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie, Roger Bart, Janeane Garofalo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kal Penn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Skylar Astin, written by Stephen Karam (The Humans) and directed by Dan Harris.

To rent or purchase the film on iTunes click here: http://apple.co/SpeechAndDebate

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVBoOYI2yVM

Sycamore Pictures produced the Sundance hit The Way Way Back, starring Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell, John Carney's Begin Again starring Kiera Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden's Mississippi Gring, starring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn, John Krasinski's The Hollars with Anna Kendrick and Margo Martindale, the dysfunctional family comedy A Merry Friggin' Christmas starring Robin Williams and Joel McHale, and Collide starring Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones.

