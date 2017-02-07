Theater Critic Charles Isherwood Leaves The New York Times

Theater critic Charles Isherwood has departed The New York Times, reporter Michael Paulson confirmed today.

He joined the paper in 2004 after working as Chief Theater Critic for Variety.

Among the up-and-coming musicals he praised while writing for the Times were Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS, Duncan Sheik's SPRING AWAKENING, and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's DEAR EVAN HANSEN before its Broadway transfer.

More recently, he exulted NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, calling it "the most innovative and the best new musical to open on Broadway since Hamilton...(Heresy alert: I prefer this show to that one.)"

Click here to check out the full archive of his reviews for the Times.

The Times is looking for a full-time replacement for the department's No. 2 position below chief critic Ben Brantley.

See the full job posting below:

The New York Times is seeking a critic to review and write about the vitally important world of theater. From Broadway to Off Off Broadway, Steppenwolf to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to the West End, theater has never been so creative, so wide-reaching and so necessary. We are seeking a critic with a deep appreciation for plays, musicals and theater history, but it is equally important that this person is able to connect the themes and issues on stage to those of the wider world. The writer must be gifted at assessing performances and stagecraft, but also eager to help readers understand the ideas that drive the work. While a background writing about theater is a plus, it is not a prerequisite. Discovery, too, will be a crucial part of the job. The New York Times has a rich tradition of identifying, spotlighting, and championing young actors, writers, directors, and other theater artists. We are committed to that mission now more than ever and are looking for someone who will be curious, discerning, open-minded and energetic about seeking out the emerging voices and talents who are narrating and challenging life as we know it. As The Times expands its audience around the the globe, the critic must be open to experimenting with new story forms, be willing to collaborate with a large staff of editors, reporters and fellow critics, and be open to engaging with readers when appropriate. Most important, this critic must be able to convey with wit and emotion what makes plays and musicals important, irreplaceable and often unmissable. This is a Guild position open to internal and external candidates. To apply, please send a one-page summary describing how you would approach the job, along with writing samples of published work to culturejobs@nytimes.com.

