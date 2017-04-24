The Very Best of Barbra - Celebrate Streisand's 75th in Song!

Today is a very special one for all respectable, citizens of the world. Rejoice, for April 24, 2017 marks 75 glorious years with Barbra Streisand on the planet. What better way to celebrate the birthday of the best-selling female recording artist in history, than in song?

Below, we're taking a trip down memory lane with our six favorite Barbras (one for each decade that she has released a #1 album).

Brassy Barbra: It's Babs' version of Dolly Gallagher Levi that we don't want to ever go away again.

Political Barbra: She's always been a woman for a cause and we love her for it!

Boy Barbra: Well technically, she was a girl pretending to be a boy in Yentl.

Jing-Jangle Barbra: Does there exist a more perfect interpretation of a Christmas classic? We dare you to find one.

Judy (and) Barbra: Two legends, two songs, one masterpiece!

Fanny Barbra: Because Barbra is the only people who we need!

Actress/singer/director/writer/composer/producer/designer/author/photographer/activist Barbra Streisand is the only artist ever to receive Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Directors Guild of America, Golden Globe, National Medal of Arts and Peabody Awards and France's Légion d'Honneur as well as the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. She is also the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the highest civilian honor the United States bestows, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

She won Oscars for both Best Actress ("Funny Girl") and Best Original Song (for her composition of "Evergreen" which has since become a standard.) She also was nominated for Best Actress for "The Way We Were." The three films she directed received 14 Oscar nominations. Her recordings have earned her ten Grammy Awards, including and Grammy's Lifetime Achievement and Legend Awards.

She is now also the only recording artist or group to achieve number one albums in each of six consecutive decades. She has a total of eleven. Both of her last two studio albums, her 2016 Grammy-nominated album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway and her Grammy-nominated 2014 album Partners, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 She holds the record for longest span of No. 1 albums in history: of over 52 years.

