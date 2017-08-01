The Revolution Returns- HAMILTON Will Play San Francisco Again in 2019

Producer Jeffrey Seller announced today that Hamilton will return to San Francisco in early 2019. Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later time.

The first national tour of Hamilton opened in San Francisco on March 10, 2017 and moves to Los Angeles following the final performance in San Francisco, Saturday, August 5th. Performances begin at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, August 11th.

"I was blown away when the ticket-holders who had gathered outside the SHN Orpheum Theatre prior to the first preview cheered and cheered when the doors opened and they could finally take their seats. Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre is gorgeous, powerful and kinetic," says Jeffrey Seller. "We look forward to returning and staying for a long time in early 2019."

A second national tour will begin in Seattle in February 2018. The musical first opened on Broadway in 2015; a Chicago company opened in September 2016; and the London company premieres November 2017.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

