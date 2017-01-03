THE ENCOUNTER Starts Final Leg of Broadway Journey This Week

Click Here for More Articles on THE ENCOUNTER

Complicite's acclaimed production of The Encounter, conceived, directed and performed by Simon McBurney, begins its final week of performances on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The production must close on January 8, 2017.

In 1969, Loren McIntyre, a National Geographic photographer, found himself lost among the people of the remote Javari Valley in Brazil. It was an encounter that was to change his life: bringing the limits of human consciousness into startling focus. The Encounter was inspired by the book "Amazon Beaming" by Petru Popescu.

Simon McBurney traces McIntyre's journey into the depths of the Amazon rainforest, using binaural technology (3D audio) to build an intimate and shifting world of sound. Audience members are given headphones to be worn throughout the performance in order to fully experience the visually stunning world created on stage - and inside their heads. Through innovative aural technology and brilliant storytelling, this is a heart-stopping, riveting, and slyly witty night of theater.

Richard Katz will perform the role at certain performances.

