TCG Publishes Danai Gurira's ECLIPSED and More

The Motherfucker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Jackie, a recently paroled drug dealer, attempts a fragile balance between the addictions of love, the struggle to stay clean, and the revenge for the betrayals that punctuate and maybe even facilitate his recovery.

Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire

In a satirical conflict of territory and control, Lindsay-Abaire spins a benign, typically mundane setting into an absurdist, colorful battleground. This high-stakes comedy examines our expectations of what it means to grow old in 21st century America, and what happens when a sense of possession collides with a mania of obsession.

Eclipsed (Revised) by Danai Gurira

Amid the chaos of the Liberian Civil War, the captive wives of a rebel officer band together to form a fragile community-until the balance of their lives is upset by the arrival of a new girl. Drawing on reserves of wit and compassion, Eclipsed reveals distinct women who must discover their own means of survival in this chilling and humanizing story of transformation and renewal in a hostile world of horrors not of their own making.

Evening at the Talk House by Wallace Shawn

Gathering around a table at The Talk House, an old haunt, a group of friends and theatre artists reunite after ten years to reminisce and catch-up on each other's lives.

Mr. Burns and Other Plays by Anne Washburn

Via high-and-low storytelling, Washburn writes about contemporary and near-future culture, calling on Homer, Euripides, the prophet Jeremiah, the world of fantasy games and The Simpsons. This volume also contains 10 Out of 12, The Small, and I Have Loved Strangers.

