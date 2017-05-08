Stephen Sondheim and Meryl Streep Reminisce on Their Friendship at the PEN Gala

Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

According to The New Yorker, old friends Stephen Sondheim and Meryl Streep met up at the PEN America Literary Gala, where Streep was going to present Sondheim with an award for Literary Service. The pair got to chatting about their friendship, and how it all began.

Sondheim and Streep had first met over 40 years ago at Yale, working on Sondheim's adaptation of Aristophanes' "The Frogs."

"I don't think he even noticed me," Streep said. "He was a god."

Sondheim jokes back, "Oh, I'd only written a few shows. 'West Side Story,' 'Gypsy,' and 'Forum.'"

The conversation shifted to their yearning to spend more time together, but their busy schedules prevent it.

"We plan --" Sondheim begins.

"--and then he cancels," Streep finishes.

The pair have hopes for a new collaboration but for now they are focusing on their current projects, Sondheim on a Bunuel adaptation and Streep on Steven Spielberg's version of "The Pentagon Papers."

Click here to read the full article

