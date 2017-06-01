Stars of WICKED, BEAUTIFUL, A BRONX TALE, and More Will Headline Benefit for LGBTQ Refugees

Bobby Conte Thornton (A BRONX TALE) and Laurel Harris (WICKED, BEAUTIFUL) are among the stars who will lend their talents to Broadway Sings for Equality, a benefit concert which will raise money for Immigration Equality. Hosted by Larry Owens and Natalie Walker, the concert will take place on Monday, June 19 at 7:30pm at The Cutting Room in New York City.

Joining them will be Blaine Krauss (NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (BEAUTIFUL), Mariand Torres (IN TRANSIT, WICKED), Margo Seibert (ROCKY, IN TRANSIT), Lawrence Merritt (GOLDEN RAINBOW, PIPPIN), Carrie St. Louis (WICKED), Erika Henningsen (LES MISERABLES), Robert Ariza (SPRING AWAKENING), Josh Daniel (THE BOOK OF MORMON), Jordan Barrow (SOUSATZKA), L'ogan J'ones, singer/songwriter Jane Bruce and more, with special guest Shakina Nayfack and keynote speaker Hasan Agili. The concert is music directed by James Harvey and produced by Sean Seymour and Gabriel Hornig.

Immigration Equality is one of the nation's leading LGBTQ nonprofits, fighting to obtain asylum in the United States for LGBTQ and HIV-positive refugees by providing direct legal services and lobbying on Capitol Hill. Every year, the caseload grows, yet ImEq maintains a 99% win rate.

Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased here: http://tickets.thecuttingroomnyc.com/event/1494970

