Stars of Broadway's JITNEY Set for Performance, Q&A at Queens Library

Four cast members from August Wilson's Jitney (the 2017 Tony Winner for Best Revival of a Play) will perform select readings from the show, followed by a Q&A with the audience, at Queens Library on Monday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m.

The four very capable Wilsonians from the Broadway premiere of Jitney are: Jerome Preston Bates, Brian D. Coats, Brandon J. Dirden, and Ray Anthony Thomas.

Get a special autographed copy of August Wilson's Jitney! In order to receive this autographed copy, you must attend the event - select the "Autographed Copy of Jitney & General Admission" ticket option when registering. Please be sure to print your ticket and bring it to the event in order to claim your copy. Limited quantities available.

For more information, visit www.queenslibrary.org, or call 718 990 0728 for more details. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/august-wilsons-jitney-scene-excerpts-by-the-2017-tony-winning-cast-tickets-36367205290?aff=erelpanelorg.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Jerome Preston Bates is an American actor known for his role in Broadway's Seven Guitars and Stickfly. His Off-Broadway credits includes The Public Theatre,The Abingdon, Circle Rep, NEC and New Federal Theatre. Jerome has made TV appearances on the HBO series OZ, All My Children, Law & Order, and more.

Brian D. Coats is known for his role in Broadway in Jitney and for some Off-Broadway shows including The First Noel (CTH/ The Apollo), On the Levee (Lincoln Center), The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Two Gentlemen of Verona (Public). Some of Brian's TV appearances include Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Luke Cage, and more.

Brandon J. Dirden made his professional acting debut at the age of 12 in a production of August Wilson's play Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Alley Theatre in his hometown of Houston, TX. On Broadway, his credits include the 2014 Tony award winning play All the Way, in which he starred as Martin Luther King Jr. Off-Broadway credits include The First Breeze of Summer and Day of Absence (Signature Theatre); Detroit '67 (Public Theater and Classical Theatre of Harlem); and Peter and the Starcatcher (New York Theatre Workshop). Television audiences may recognize Dirden as Agent Aderholt on FX's critically acclaimed drama, The Americans. Other television appearances include guest starring turns on The Good Wife, The Big C, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Public Morals and Brain Dead. View some of Brandon's videos here.

As a member of the Atlantic Theater Company, Ray Anthony Thomas has appeared in such productions as Human Error, The Beginning of August, The Lights, Edmond, and Distant Fires. Ray was on Broadway in David Mamet's Race, and his off-Broadway credits include: The Most Deserving (The Women's Project), Volunteer Man, Kindness (Playwrights Horizons), The Exonerated, Saved or Destroyed, Black Eagles (at MTC), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (at NY Shakespeare Festival/Public). TV and Film appearances include: Their Eyes Were Watching God, The Sopranos, Oz, Law and Order, Sleepwalk with Me, Manchurian Candidate, Changing Lanes, among others.

Note: Queens Library programs are a free to the public. In order to make the programs available to the most number of people we are limiting general admission free tickets to two per individual. Multiple orders per individual are not allowed and will be cancelled. This policy ensures that no-shows are reduced and tickets are available to the most number of people.

