Stage and Screen Actress Glenne Headly Dies at 63

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Glenne Headly, star of Dick Tracy and Mr. Holland's Opus, among others, has died. The actress was 63. Her reps did not provide a cause of death when making their statement.

Headly most recently appeared on the big screen in The Circle and in HBO's limited series The Night Of. She was currently in production on the Hulu series Future Man, starring alongside Josh Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr., ELIZA COUPE and Derek Wilson in the comedy created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Throughout her career, Headly starred in feature films such as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in 1988, and Sgt. Bilko, in 1996, as well as in 1990's Dick Tracy and 1995's Mr. Holland's Opus.

She began acting in stage productions, including Arms & The Man, which was directed by her ex-husband John Malkovich, and was an originating member of the Steppenwolf Theatre company.

She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

