Social Roundup: Go Behind the Scenes of The Muny's NEWSIES

Yesterday The Muny's production of NEWSIES took over BroadwayWorld on Twitter and Instagram! Spencer Davis Milford gave our readers a behind the scenes look at how the company seized the day in rehearsal day.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Twitter!

Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) is a St. Louis native who has been appearing in productions at The Muny since 2005. Favorite Muny credits include: 42nd Street, Peter Pan, Oliver!; The Wizard of Oz and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared on Broadway in The Winslow Boy (Roundabout Theatre Company).

The company of Newsies features Davis Gaines, Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre deLuna, Sam Faulkner, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Alex Larson, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Brendon Stimson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles. They join the previously announced Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly), Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber), Ta'Rea Campbell (Medda Larkin), Daniel Quadrino (Crutchie), Spencer Davis Milford(Davey) and Gabriel Cytron (Les).

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

Check out highlights from the takeover below!



Good morning BroadwayWorld! This is Spencer Davis Milford and I'm coming to you live from The Muny in St. Louis, MO. My hometown! #BWWMuny — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 2, 2017

I'm playing Davey in The Muny's production of Newsies which runs Aug 7-13. If you're in STL come check us out! #munynewsies #BWWMuny — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 2, 2017

#thatmomentwhen the SM says "take 5" #BWWMuny #munynewsies pic.twitter.com/6x3Esmcq9q — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 2, 2017

Crutchie HACKED the twitter! @dannyquad91 pic.twitter.com/teZsDVs6CV — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 2, 2017

Me and my little bro, Les! Played by the incredible Gabriel Cytron. #BWWMuny #MunyNewsies pic.twitter.com/16uXtR8mT3 — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 2, 2017

Our director Chris Bailey chatting with Davis Gaines before our Act II run thru! #BWWMuny #MunyNewsies pic.twitter.com/l5hqO4fq5e — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 2, 2017



Related Articles