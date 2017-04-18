So Fetch! Tickets for MEAN GIRLS World Premiere in Washington, D.C. Go On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale this week for the world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls, with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"); and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!) directs and choreographs.

The limited engagement at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. runs Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, December 3, 2017.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00am ESTthrough Monday, April 24 at 9:59am EST.

Beginning Friday, April 28 at 10:00am EST, single tickets starting at $48 will go on sale to the general public through www.TheNationalDC.com, by calling 800-514-3849, or by visiting the National Theatre Box Office (1321 Pennsylvania Ave NW).

Casting for the DC engagement, additional creative team members, and other information will be announced at a later date.

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls is produced by Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson.

Tina Fey (Book) is an award-winning writer, actress, and producer who is best known as Liz Lemon on her three-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series "30 Rock." Prior to creating "30 Rock," Ms. Fey completed nine seasons as a writer and cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Ms. Fey's film projects include Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night and Mean Girls (which she wrote). In 2010, Fey became the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In April 2011, Ms. Fey released her first book, Bossypants, which topped the New York Times bestseller list for over 36 consecutive weeks. Fey and friend Amy Poehler took great pleasure in co-hosting the Golden Globe Awards from 2013-2015. Fey is currently co-creator and executive producer of the hit Netflix comedy series, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," which garnered eleven Emmy nominations in its first two seasons. Season Three launches May 19th. Fey is currently executive producing the NBC comedy series "Great News," which premieres this month. She lives in New York City with her husband Jeff Richmond and her two young daughters.

Jeff Richmond (Music) is an award-winning composer, songwriter and director whose work has been featured in television, theatre and film. He spent seven years as composer and an executive producer on NBC's "30 Rock", winning three Primetime Emmy Awards alongside his wife Tina Fey. Richmond also directed several "30 Rock" episodes. Before that he spent several happy seasons on the music staff of "Saturday Night Live." His theatre work is extensive including several original musical comedies and many years as a musical director at the famed Second City in Chicago. Last year, he was thrilled to make his Broadway debut composing original music for the play Fully Committed starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He is currently Executive Producing, scoring and directing occasional episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Jeff lives in New York City with his wife and two daughters.

Nell Benjamin (Lyrics) co-wrote the score to the musical Legally Blonde with her husband, composer Laurence O'Keefe. Legally Blonde earned 7 Tony Award nominations and went on to win Best Musical honors at the Olivier Awards in London and the Helpmann Awards in Australia. Nell and Larry have also written the musicals Huzzah! and Life of the Party. Nell's play The Explorers Club, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding off-Broadway play, an Edgerton Foundation New American Plays Award, and an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation grant. Other credits include Pirates! (Or, Gilbert and Sullivan Plunder'd); Sarah, Plain and Tall; Cam Jansen (Drama Desk nomination); I Want My Hat Back; How I Became A Pirate; The Mice; Halftime; Dave; and the musical adaptation of Because of Winn Dixie, with composer Duncan Sheik. She has written for "Unhappily Ever After," Animal Planet's "Whoa! Sunday with Mo Rocca," the new "Electric Company," "Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris," "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," the New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve and Young Peoples' concerts, and "Julie's Greenroom." She is a recipient of the Kleban Foundation Award and a Jonathan Larson Foundation Grant. Member: ASCAP & Dramatists Guild of America.

Casey Nicholaw (Director & Choreographer). Currently represented on Broadway as director and choreographer of Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Best Choreography), as well as co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards as co-director with Trey Parker, receiving the same nominations for choreography as well as an Olivier award). He is currently represented on the West End as director and choreographer of Dreamgirls. Other Broadway credits as director / choreographer: Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten! (2015 Tony Nominee nominee, Best Director), Elf: The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations, Best Choreography). Additional New York credits: for City Center Encores! - the highly acclaimed productions of Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies (direction / choreography).

JAM Theatricals, under the direction of Steve Traxler and Arny Granat, began programming and managing the National Theatre in 2012. Since then, theatrical presentations have included the pre-Broadway engagement of If/Then with Idina Menzel, Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury, Les Miserable, Jersey Boys, and the Washington premieres of Motown The Musical, American Idiot, and Newsies. In addition, the National has recently presented many special events and concerts including: Kacey Musgraves, Dave Koz, Bryan Adams, Bill Burr and Eddie Izzard. Located on Pennsylvania Avenue, the National Theatre opened in 1835 and is one of the oldest continuously operating Broadway theaters in the nation. Over the years, the National has become known as one of the leading pre-Broadway venues in the country including presentations of the musicals Show Boat; Hello, Dolly!; and West Side Story. Many of the world's greatest performers have graced the "Stage of our Nation" including Robert Redford, George C. Scott, Will Rogers, Helen Hayes, Eartha Kitt, Sir Laurence Olivier, Chita Rivera, Katherine Hepburn, Ian McKellen, and Audrey Hepburn to name a few.

Full five-show season packages include Mean Girls, Les Misérables, Something Rotten!, and Waitress at the National Theatre, and Hamilton at The Kennedy Center Opera House. These packages start at $425 and are available by calling the subscription hotline at 855-486-2516. Group sales for presentations at the National Theatre are also available by calling 855-486-2516. More information can be found at www.TheNationalDC.com.

Related Articles