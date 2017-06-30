Shout it to the Rooftops! HAMILTON Instrumentals and Authorized Sing Along Program Available Today

It was announced today by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Tariq "Black Thought," Stro Elliot, and Jonathan Groff in a digital #Ham4Ham (see below) that The Hamilton Instrumentals and an authorized sing-along program that can be organizEd Royalty free by fans around the globe are now available.

Atlantic Records released The Hamilton Instrumentals, a companion to the Grammy Award Winning and 3x Platinum Original Broadway Cast Recording, which is available at all digital retailers and streaming services (https://atlantic.lnk.to/HamiltonInstrumentals). The Original Broadway Cast Recording is executive produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, founding members of the Grammy Award winning hip-hop group, The Roots.

The sing-along program was made popular by gatherings in Los Angeles known as HAMILTUNES LA. The producers of Hamilton have authorized a free sing-along program for groups of fans everywhere to come together publicly and celebrate the musical. The production will provide a free license to use the HAMILTUNES name and logo to promote sing-along parties and events.

To arrange an authorized public sing-along party or event in your area contact:

Hamiltunes@adventureland.com

Subject: Hamiltunes (include your city in the subject line)

With book, music

and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

For information on Hamilton, visit.

www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com,

www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical,

www.Instagram.com/ and

www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.

