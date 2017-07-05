Shoshana Bean Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Her New Album!

Broadway favorite Shoshana Bean has launched a PledgeMusic Campaign to raise money for the release of her fourth studio album, with 5% of the money raised going to Education Through Music Los Angeles.

Bean describes the album as "If Streisand, Sinatra and Aretha could have a baby. . .that would be the sound of this, my 4th studio album. I can guarantee it will be the biggest yet!"

"I'm drawing on ALL of my diverse stylistic influences and fusing them together to make a modern-day, soulful, rockin', fresh new take on a classic BIG BAND album!" she writes in the description for the campaign.

Fans can pre-order the album, and at different price-points, get exclusive behind the scenes access, merch, or in-person experiences with Shoshana Bean herself. A few of the in-person experiences include, making a YouTube video together, vocal coaching, dinner, and seeing a Broadway show. Other prizes include a personalized voicemail or a Skype call.

For more information or to preorder the album, visit pledgemusic.com/projects/shoshanabean.

SHOSHANA BEAN'S independent solo releases have topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK in peak positions including #1, and her latest release earned her a hot shot debut at #10 on the Billboard Blues charts.

Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba, the green-skinned witch, in Wicked. Most recently she appeared as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and in the pre-Broadway production of the new musical Beaches as CeeCee Bloom, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical.

She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, toured with Postmodern Jukebox, performed alongside Brian McKnight, Bebe Winans and sang back up for Michael Jackson for his 30th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden. Shoshana arranged vocals for Jennifer Lopez's American Idol performance of "I Luh Ya Papi" and her music has been featured in television shows on NBC, MTV, Oxygen, Bravo and Showtime.

