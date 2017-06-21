Scott Rudin, Ryan Murphy Among THR's '100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment'

The Hollywood Reporter has compiled its second annual list of 'The 100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment.' According to the site, those on THE LINEUP have, "the authority to take projects from a no to a yes or the talent and track record to make what he or she wants." Other factors which were considered included the size of an executive's empire, access to vast sums of money, and the number of series a showrunner has on the air and their ratings.



Coming in at #92 was Broadway producer Scott Rudin. According to THR, "no active producer is more admired or feared than the 58-year-old EGOT behind Scott Rudin Productions, who demonstrated in 2017, as he has for decades, unparalleled taste in material and drive to get his work seen and recognized." Among his recent credits were the big screen adaptation of Broadway's FENCES, and the Tony-Award winning revival of HELLO DOLLY. Coming up in 2018, a Broadway revival of the iconic musical CAROUSEL.



Also making the list at #75 was multi-Oscar winner Meryl Streep (MAMMA MIA, INTO THE WOODS). Tony and Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington (FENCES) comes in at No. 73, while GLEE creator Ryan Murphy takes the 28th spot. Among Murphy's recent television accomplishments were the hit anthology series AMERICAN HORROR STORY, AMERICAN CRIME STORY and FEUD.

Check out the list in full here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles