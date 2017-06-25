Sale of Edward Albee's Estate Will Benefit His Foundation

Albee passed away on September 16, 2016 at the age of 88. The revered playwright died in his sleep at his home in Montauk, LI. The New York Times is reporting that Albee's museum-worthy collection of fine art, which includes works by Arp, Kandinsky, and more, will be sold at auction. The money will then be donated to The Edward Albee Foundation, an institution that provides residency to emerging artists in Montauk. The collection is valued at over $9 million.

Chairman of Sotheby's fine arts devision Amy Cappellazzo remarked on the sale saying, "Edward lived with the collection in a very special way. He lived with it deeply. Everything was placed in an open loft environment, and how they were hung was interesting and specific to him, so we're going to try to do justice to those ideas."

To read more about the sale, visit the New York Times here.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include The Zoo Story (1958); The Death of Bessie Smith (1959); The Sandbox (1959); The American Dream(1960); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award, 2012-2013 Tony Award); Tiny Alice (1964); A Delicate Balance (1966, Pulitzer Prize, 1966 Tony Award); All Over (1971); Seascape (1974, Pulitzer Prize); Listening (1975); Counting the Ways (1975); The Lady From Dubuque (1977-78); The Man Who Had Three Arms (1981); Finding the Sun (1982); Marriage Play (1986-87); Three Tall Women(1991, Pulitzer Prize); Fragments (1993); The Play About the Baby(1997); The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (2000, 2002 Tony Award); Occupant (2001); and At Home At the Zoo: (Act 1, Homelife; Act 2, The Zoo Story.) (2004); Me, Myself and I (2010).

Albee was the recipient of three Pulitzer Prizes for "A Delicate Balance," "Seascape" and "Three Tall Women." He is a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and president of the Edward F. Albee Foundation. Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980. In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005 he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

