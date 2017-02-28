STAGE TUBE: Watch Alan Cumming, Zachary Quinto & More Read the Classics for Audible

On Sunday, when the Academy Awards celebrated the creators and actors that made their mark on the film world this year, Audible ran a series of commercials celebrating the iconic performers who bring classic and inspiring works of literature that poignantly resonate in our cultural landscape today. Alan Cumming, Zachary Quinto, Mike Colter, Claire Danes, Jim Dale, and others recite meaningful and resonant lines from some of the most beloved works of fiction in the world including 1984, The Picture of Dorian Gray, To Kill a Mockingbird, the Harry Potter series, and more.

As the world's largest seller and producer of digital audiobooks and other spoken word entertainment, Audible recognizes the meaning that powerfully performed words can hold, and is delighted to shine a light on the works written so long ago that still relate to events happening in the world at this very moment.

Check out a selection of the commercials below!

