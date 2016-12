STAGE TUBE: Mayor de Blasio Teams with ALADDIN, WAITRESS Stars for End-of-Year Silliness

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Broadway stars James Monroe Iglehart (ALADDIN) and Jenna Ushkowitz (WAITRESS, "Glee") have teamed up with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for a fun - and musical - end-of-year video that celebrates the mayor's 2016 accomplishments.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted today:

Check it out below!

Two of Broadway's best helped us wrap up 2016. Thanks @JennaUshkowitz & @jamesmiglehart for being #AlwaysNewYork pic.twitter.com/5AmZtMdjQe Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2016



