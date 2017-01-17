STAGE TUBE: Laura Bell Bundy Warns Against 'Praying the Gay Away' in New Skits-O-Frenic Episode

Jan. 17, 2017  

Broadway veteran Laura Bell Bundy is at it again with a new Skits-O-Frenic episode, titled "You Can't Pray The Gay Away." The description reads: "We should all know by now that you can't pray the gay away. It's in one's DNA and it's here to stay. In light of the inauguration, we pledge our support of and for the equal rights and treatment of the LGBTQ community. We hope all people feel the freedom to let their freak flag fly. Okrr?!"

Skits-O-Frenic is a modern-day variety show sprinkled with celebrity guests. Each week, the episode will showcase a different side of Bundy's talents, including singing, dancing, dramatic scenes and comedic sketches.

Bundy made her professional debut at age 9, in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Since then, she has originated the roles of "Tina Denmark" in Ruthless The Musical, "Amber Von Tussle" in Hairspray, "Elle Woods" in Legally Blonde, and took a turn as "Glinda" in the smash hit Wicked. She has earned numerous nominations for her performances, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle nominations, and Drama Desk nominations.

