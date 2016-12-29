STAGE TUBE: Broadway Performers Pay Homage to the Golden Era of Movie Musicals

Broadway performers Deanna Doyle (Tuck Everlasting, Phantom of the Opera) and Netanel Bellaishe (Aladdin) just unveiled a new video nodding to classic movie musicals and honoring legends such as Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly, and Judy Garland.

Filmed by Tim Fuchs (42nd Street), the three teamed up for three videos as a result of their respect and admiration for the days of the Golden Era. Visit their YouTube channel here.

Watch Doyle & Bellaishe singing, dancing, and reminiscing about the glorious days of black and white and technicolor below!

