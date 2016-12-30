STAGE TUBE: August Wilson Gets the Modern Treatment in FENCES Parody

Comedy group KingBach gives a the current film version of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, FENCES, the millenial treatment in this brand-new parody.

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprise their roles in a big screen adaptation of August Wilson's 1983 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play FENCES. Washington directs the film that theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th from Paramount Studios.



The Broadway show received Tonys for best revival of a play, best actor in a play (Washington) and best actress in a play (Davis). Stephen Mckinley Henderson also received a Tony nomination as best featured actor in a play. Other cast members from the 2010 production who will reprise their roles for the big screen, include Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson.

