FENCES
Click Here for More Articles on FENCES
Advertisement

STAGE TUBE: August Wilson Gets the Modern Treatment in FENCES Parody

Dec. 30, 2016  

Comedy group KingBach gives a the current film version of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, FENCES, the millenial treatment in this brand-new parody.

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprise their roles in a big screen adaptation of August Wilson's 1983 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play FENCES. Washington directs the film that theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th from Paramount Studios.

The Broadway show received Tonys for best revival of a play, best actor in a play (Washington) and best actress in a play (Davis). Stephen Mckinley Henderson also received a Tony nomination as best featured actor in a play. Other cast members from the 2010 production who will reprise their roles for the big screen, include Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson.

STAGE TUBE: August Wilson Gets the Modern Treatment in FENCES Parody
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • STAGE TUBE: August Wilson Gets the Modern Treatment in FENCES Parody
  • STAGE TUBE: Stars of New Maury Yeston Musical Debut Music Video for 'More and More'
  • STAGE TUBE: Get a Bird's-Eye View as 'Glinda' with Kara Lindsay at WICKED
  • STAGE TUBE: Rick McKay Pays Tribute to Debbie Reynolds with New Documentary Footage
  • STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON, OH, HELLO Stars Featured in Katie Couric's 'Best of Broadway in 2016'
  • STAGE TUBE: Watch Highlights from the 20th Anniversary RENT Tour, Arriving at Segerstrom Center This January!