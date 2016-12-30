SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Smashes Records in the West End and on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical last week smashed box office records on both sides of the Atlantic. In the West End the production has broken the box office record at the 1000 seat New London Theatre (previously held by War Horse) and on Broadway, where the show is now in its second year, the production smashed its own house record at the Winter Garden Theatre. Both productions are set to break their own records again later this week.

Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted: "Congrats to the School of Rock teams for smashing box office records on both sides of the Atlantic. Keep sticking it to the man!"

Based on the iconic hit movie and with a rocking new score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock - The Musical follows slacker and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn turn a class of straight-A students into an ear popping, riff scorching, all conquering rock band! Dewey poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to make ends meet, and when he discovers his fifth graders' musical talents, he enlists his class to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. As Dewey falls for the beautiful headmistress, can he and his students keep this special assignment secret as they learn to fully embrace the power of rock?

Based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same title, School of Rock features music from the movie, as well as new music written byAndrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. School of Rock - The Musical is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

School of Rock -The Musical received its world premiere at the Winter Garden Theatre in November last year and garnered 20 Broadway theatre awards nominations including four at the 2016 Tony Awards - Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. The West End production began performances in October this year and has been acclaimed by audiences and critics alike. A national Company will launch a US Tour in the Autumn of 2017, playing coast-to-coast engagements across America.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, the 2003 hit film School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater and starred Jack Black in a career-defining performance.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced in the West End by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group and Warner Music Group & Access Industries with Madeleine Lloyd Webber as Executive Producer.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton

Related Articles