Rosie O'Donnell Uses Broadway to Inspire Resistance for Today's Health Care Vote

As the Senate prepares to vote today on the new health care bill, ardent Democrat Rosie O'Donnell is busy sharing her favorite Broadway videos to inspire resistance.

Check out which songs O'Donnell is turning to on this momentous day on Capitol Hill:

THIS BRILLIANCE

Send In The Clowns from A Little Night... https://t.co/MTTfLVM1Uk via @YouTube - ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017

you have no control - who lives who dies who tells ur story



https://t.co/aFVQqgpNF3 via @YouTube#saveACA #AMERICAisBETTERthanTRUMP - ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017

Hello Dolly! Pearl Bailey 1968 Tony Awards



i got my sunday clothes on



bracing for impact https://t.co/0SuvoNocj0 via @YouTube - ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.

