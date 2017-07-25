Rosie O'Donnell Uses Broadway to Inspire Resistance for Today's Health Care Vote
As the Senate prepares to vote today on the new health care bill, ardent Democrat Rosie O'Donnell is busy sharing her favorite Broadway videos to inspire resistance.
Check out which songs O'Donnell is turning to on this momentous day on Capitol Hill:
RESISTANCE - REFUEL https://t.co/Peb2oIdwGP via @YouTube- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
"Sunday" - Stephen Sondheim - https://t.co/4MShK4919Z via @YouTube- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
THIS
THIS BRILLIANCE- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
Send In The Clowns from A Little Night... https://t.co/MTTfLVM1Uk via @YouTube
Kristin Chenoweth and 17 year old - LOVE LOOKS LIKE THIS https://t.co/W5ImcizUR6 via @YouTube- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' https://t.co/Xu1et7coTO via @YouTube- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
you have no control - who lives who dies who tells ur story- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
https://t.co/aFVQqgpNF3 via @YouTube#saveACA #AMERICAisBETTERthanTRUMP
Barbra Streisand - https://t.co/hdoyLyZji6 via @YouTube- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
Hello Dolly! Pearl Bailey 1968 Tony Awards- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
i got my sunday clothes on
bracing for impact https://t.co/0SuvoNocj0 via @YouTube
i miss these women -- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
https://t.co/NzGTK8Nb8H via @YouTube
Liza Minnelli - National Treasure - https://t.co/xD3UBDxpGy via @YouTube- ROSIE (@Rosie) July 25, 2017
Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.