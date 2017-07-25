Rosie O'Donnell Uses Broadway to Inspire Resistance for Today's Health Care Vote

Jul. 25, 2017  

As the Senate prepares to vote today on the new health care bill, ardent Democrat Rosie O'Donnell is busy sharing her favorite Broadway videos to inspire resistance.

Check out which songs O'Donnell is turning to on this momentous day on Capitol Hill:

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.


