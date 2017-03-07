Rodney Ingram Will Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway as New Raoul

Producers Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group announced today a principal cast change for the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince. Beginning Monday evening, March 20, Rodney Ingram will make his PHANTOM debut, assuming the role of Raoul, the dashing vicomte vying for the heart of the innocent soprano, Christine.

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 29 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The Broadway production has played over 12,000 performances to more than 17.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Ingram joins the cast direct from the Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin, where he understudied the title role. Regional credits include Little Women (Laurie, Theatre Aspen), The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric, WPPAC) and Kiss, Me Kate (Gremio, Gretna Theatre).

Mr. Ingram is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico. Born in Southern California, he was raised in Sayulita, Mexico and attended The American School of Puerto Vallarta. He spent his high school junior and senior years at The American School of Paris. Following graduation, he returned to the U.S., where he studied at Pace University, while simultaneously enrolled at Broadway Dance Center's training program. He later transferred to, and graduated from, CAP21 Conservatory. He now assumes his first leading role Broadway contract in PHANTOM. Mr. Ingram is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

Mr. Ingram succeeds Kyle Barisich as Raoul. Mr. Barisich has a long history with the musical, having played Raoul in several engagements with both the National Tour and Broadway companies, including as part of New York's celebrated 25th Anniversary cast. His final performance with the show will be Saturday evening, March 18.

Leading man James Barbour continues his astonishing performance in the title role, alongside his acclaimed co-star Ali Ewoldt(Christine Daaé). Ms. Ewoldt made headlines when she became the first Asian-American actress to be cast in the role of Christine in the Broadway production. Continuing in their co-starring roles are Laird Mackintosh (Monsieur André), Craig Bennett (Monsieur Firmin),Michele McConnell (Carlotta), Linda Balgord (Madame Giry), John Easterlin (Piangi) and Kara Klein (Meg Giry). At certain performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe) and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound design by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne. Orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Related Articles