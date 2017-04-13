Review Roundup: OSLO, Starring Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle, Bows on Broadway Tonight!

Lincoln Center Theater's smash hit production of J.T. Rogers' new play Oslo, directed by Bartlett Sher, re-opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street), after a sold-out run last summer off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Oslo will premiere in London later this year when it is produced by the National Theatre, opening September 5 at the National's Lyttleton Theatre before transferring to the West End where it will begin performances on October 10 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The original off-Broadway cast of Oslo returns for this Vivian Beaumont Theater production: Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Jennifer Ehle, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo, and T. Ryder Smith. The production has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Peter John Still and Marc Salzberg, and projections by 59 Productions.

A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true but until now untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together-and fighting each other-as they seek to change the world.

Let's see what the critics had to say:

Matt Windman, amNY: International diplomacy isn't easy - especially when it involves getting two warring populations to make hard concessions - and neither is "Oslo," J.T. Rogers' three-hour ensemble drama depicting the back-and-forth backroom negotiations leading up to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization. The play is long and talky and jam-packed with names, dates and historical exposition, but also well-crafted and nuanced, with interesting characters and even humor every now and then. The subject matter is also increasingly vital at this time of heightened instability throughout the Middle East. Under the direction of Bartlett Sher, it is presented with as much clarity and personality as possible.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: The approach to politics practiced in (and preached by) Oslo is so different from our current discourse that it might seems quaint if it weren't so persuasive. J.T. Rogers's account of 1993 meetings between Israelis and Palestinians, which led to the breakthrough Oslo Accords, is a testament to the potential value of diplomacy, cooperation, mutual recognition of opponents' humanity and-contra the now-trending WikiLeaks ethos-backroom secrecy. Arriving at those things was not easy even then: As Rogers lays out, in a narrative flush with historical detail, it took the ingenious private openness and public duplicity of a well-connected Norwegian couple, Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays) and Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle), to get the warring parties to the negotiating table-and, no less crucially, the dining table.

