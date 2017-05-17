Playwright Duncan Macmillan to Talk Broadway-Bound 1984 at Drama Book Shop

The Drama Book Shop will welcome acclaimed playwright Duncan Macmillan for a discussion and signing on Thursday, May 25th. The 5:30pm event is free and open to the public.

Duncan Macmillan is an award-winning writer and theatre director whose plays include Lungs, Every Brilliant Thing and 2071 (all published by Oberon Books). His play People, Places and Things transferred from the National Theatre to the West End in 2016. Macmillan's other plays include: 1984, co-adapted/co-directed with Robert Icke (Headlong/Nottingham Playhouse, UK tour, Almeida Theatre and West End); The Forbidden Zone (Salzburg Festival/Schaubühne Berlin); Wunschloses Unglück, adapt. Peter Handke (Burgtheater Vienna); Reise durch die Nacht, adapt. Friederike Mayro?cker created with Katie Mitchell and Lyndsey Turner (Schauspielhaus Ko?ln, Theatertreffen, Festival d'Avignon), Atmen (Schaubühne Berlin); Monster (Royal Exchange/Manchester International Festival).

Macmillan is currently represented on Broadway with the acclaimed transfer of 1984, directed by Robert Icke. This new adaptation of George Orwell's iconic novel 1984 plays Broadway after four wildly successful U.K. runs. One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984 was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in the wake of the controversial 2016 Presidential election, sending it to #1 on many bestseller lists.

The Tony Award-winning Drama Book Shop, now in its 100th Anniversary Year, is located at 250 West 40th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. Events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.dramabookshop.com.

Related Articles