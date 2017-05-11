Photo: GREAT COMET's Lucas Steele Enjoys Visit from High School Chorus Teacher & Students

Last week, Lucas Steele's Wyalusing, PA high school chorus teacher, Carol Madill, brought over 100 students from the school's current chorus to see him perform in the hit Broadway musical NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Steele recently received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Check out a photo from last week's visit below!

Steele previously starred on Broadway in THE THREEPENNY OPERA with Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper. He originated numerous roles in varied productions including Myths and Hymns (Prospect Theater Company), the Drama Desk nominated productions of The Kid (The New Group) and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, Kazino) for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award for his portrayal of Anatole Kuragin. Television/Film credits include "Dangerous Liaisons" (pilot) and Photo Op.



Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut and is inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace. In the show, Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.



Photo by Nick Gaswirth.

