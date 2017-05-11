Photo Flash: Sergio Trujillo and More in Rehearsal for ARRABAL at A.R.T.

May. 11, 2017  

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, has just unveiled a first look at the rehearsal process of Arrabal. Check it out below!

A new tango-infused dance theater piece, Arrabal follows one woman's quest to understand the violence that took her father and disrupted a nation. Told through dance and propulsive music, the show features an ensemble and band, Orquesta Bajofonderos, direct from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Directed and co-choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sergio Trujillo (Invisible Thread, Memphis, Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!, Next To Normal) with music by Academy Award winner Gustavo Santaolalla (Brokeback Mountain, Babel, The Motorcycle Diaries), choreography by Julio Zurita, and book by Tony Award nominee John Weidman (Contact, Assassins) Arrabal invites audiences into the underground world of Buenos Aires tango clubs for a dance between the present and the past.

For more information and tickets, visit americanrepertorytheater.org/Arrabal.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva

Juan Cupini and Micaela Spina
Micaela Spina and the cast of ARRABAL
Sergio Trujillo leading the last of ARRABAL
Sergio Trujillo
Soledad Buss, Caesar Peral and the cast of ARRABAL
Soledad Buss, Caesar Peral and the cast of ARRABAL


