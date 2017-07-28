Photo Flash: See Reeve Carney, Tamyra Gray, Emma Hunton and More in The Wallis' HEADLESS Musical Lab

Co-writers Bradley Bredeweg (Freeform's "The Fosters," Showtime's "Intersection," Bill Condon's Side Show on Broadway) and Brad Hooks (Freeform's "The Fosters") have just concluded a two-and-a-half week development lab for HEADLESS-a modern gothic rock-opera ghost story that revisits author Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow-at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) in Beverly Hills. BroadwayWorld has photos below!

The session that explored the score, story and new stage technology culminated with two closed presentations on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 that received fantastic response and standing ovations from attendees. Google continues their support of the project by building technology that was explored during the lab for a subsequent research and development workshop.

The session was led by Ashley Argota (Freeform's "The Fosters," Broadway's The Lion King); Reeve Carney (FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Broadway's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark); Rob Evan (Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde), Tamyra Gray (FOX's "American Idol" and "Boston Public"); Jon Robert Hall (FOX's "Grease: Live" and "Glee," Las Vegas' Rock of Ages); Emma Hunton (Broadway's Spring Awakening, first National Tour of Wicked as Elphaba); and Scott Porter (NBC's "Friday Night Lights," CBS' "Scorpion").

Generations after the original event in Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod Crane III, a writer digging up his family's story, returns to the Hollow to find a town controlled by a tyrannical Mayor who exploits the legend of the headless Horseman to control the townspeople with fear. Ichabod's big, beating heart and his desire to uncover the truth leads him to a gorgeous young woman who might just help Ichabod on his journey to uncover what really happened to his ancestor.