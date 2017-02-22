Photo Flash: SUNSET BOULEVARD's Michael Xavier Joins Frank DiLella at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present NY1 theater journalist Frank DiLella, who returned to the Birdland stage with the eleventh episode of his talk show, "Show Biz After Hours With Frank DiLella." The event took place on Monday, February 20, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

Frank's guests will be two-time Olivier nominated Michael Xavier (Joe Gillis in the upcoming Sunset Boulevard), Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Zorro The Musical), Mike Schwitter (Pippin) and the cast of The View Upstairs.

"Show Biz After Hours With Frank DiLella" is a regular theater-based live talk/variety show featuring Broadway movers-and-shakers, impromptu musical performances, audience interaction, and a cocktail or two! Musical director for the show is performer and composer Randy Redd. The series is sponsored by LAB SERIES Skincare for Men.

The next episode of Frank's show will take place on Monday, March 27, with special guest star, Kelli O'Hara. The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.